Authorities say the fire may have started in one of the paper machines.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The roof of the Georgia Pacific paper mill in Camas caught fire Wednesday afternoon, according to the Camas-Washougal Fire Department.

Authorities say they believe the fire started “in one of the paper machines and traveled through a vent.” By the time crews arrived, officials say it was a second-alarm fire.

The fire affected a part of the building’s roof, but the fire departments brought the fire under control and cleared the scene within a couple hours.

No injuries were reported.