A corpse flower nicknamed Titan VanCoug bloomed for the first time in 18 years at Washington State University Vancouver, July 16, 2019 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The rare corpse flower at Washington State University in Vancouver is blooming and stinking up the campus once again.

It’s the second time the exotic plant – dubbed Titan VanCoug – has bloomed in the past year, which means curious visitors have another chance to visit the plant known for smelling like literal death. But you’ll want to hurry, because corpse flower blooms tend to last between 24 and 48 hours.

Visitation hours are from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday in the university’s Science and Engineering Building at 14204 NE Salmon Creek Ave. Parking is free, and you can find directions to the campus here.

The flower, which last bloomed in August 2022, usually takes several years to bloom again. The first time was in 2019 – 17 years after it was planted in 2002.

According to WSU, the smelly flower cloned a few years ago and now four plants reside inside one pot. Seeing the plants in three different life stages at one time is unusual, and the plant now sports fruit from the 2022 bloom and the 2023 bloom.

The flower’s name comes from the pungent scent it gives off when in bloom. Experts say the flower smells like rotting flesh or a decomposing animal and it can be smelled from up to 50 yards away.

The odor is meant to attract pollinators to help ensure the continuation of the species. Dung beetles, flesh flies and other carnivorous insects that typically eat dead flesh or lay their eggs in rotting meat are attracted to the flower, WSU said.

Those not interested in the smell of rotting flesh can see the bloom on the Titan VanCoug webcam.

WSU says they expect Titan VanCoug to live approximately 40 years.