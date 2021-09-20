Give More 24! aims to raise $3.2 million in 24 hours

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The biggest charity fundraiser of the year for Southwest Washington is happening Thursday.

Last year, Give More 24! raised $2.9 million for over 200 charities in Southwest Washington.

One of those charities is tackling our homeless problem with a first-of-its kind tiny home community in Vancouver. C-Roots has collaborated with local governments, non-profits and businesses to create 21 tiny homes, all designed to help people transition from homelessness.

“We’re taking a big step doing this and trying to prove the concept works,” said Dan Whitely.

“All of these homes will have case management attached to them so there’s going to be a lot of accountability held to them. We’ve got folks transitioning from drug abuse, we’ve got veterans transitioning. These first three homes will be for vets who are living on couches and want to move on with their lives.”

Even though the tiny house village is still under construction, the program – which provides housing, utilities and high speed internet for about $600 a month – already has success stories.

Resident Cole Shielly said living at the site has changed his life for the better.

“I’ve been homeless throughout my life. Being somewhere I can call home has just done wonders for me,” Shielly said.

Sheilly now has a full time job and is excited to see others struggling with homelessness get the same opportunity.

The county’s original train depot built just after the Civil War also sits on the 1.5 acre property and has already been renovated into three apartment units.

C-roots is one of the 201 charities in Southwest Washington taking part in Give More 24!. The 24 hour fundraiser is mostly online, which makes it easy to learn about the great things a wide range of charities are doing in Clark, Lewis and Cowlitz counties. Some of the area’s top musicians will perform during a live streaming event.

Last year’s program raised $2.9 million and this year’s goal is $3.2 million.