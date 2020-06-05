‘Good day to die’: Kalama man, 76, faces felony harassment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four Vancouver residents were threatened with a shotgun as a man told them to get off of his property in Cowlitz County on Wednesday afternoon.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says that the four people were visiting a friend in the area when they decided to trek down to a nearby beach on the Columbia River. Once at the beach, a man confronted them with a shotgun. Deputies said the man told the four something to the effect of, “It’s a good day to die,” and that they better leave.

While the four were running away from the man, they heard one gunshot ring out. No one was injured, but each victim told authorities they feared for their lives.

The man, identified as 76-year-old Dean Schrader, was served a search warrant on Thursday and later arrested for four counts of felony harassment. Schrader told deputies he was upset that the four people had allegedly trespassed through his property and admitted to firing a shot off.

However, CCSO says that the area lacked clear boundaries and there were no markers for no trespassing.

KOIN 6 News attempted to confirm details about the victims, but Cowlitz County Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill could only say, “We do not have sufficient evidence at this time to prove the suspect committed these crimes because of his perception of the victim’s race.”