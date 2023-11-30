PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The I-5 bridge is starting to show its age. After all, it was built in 1917 – back when the price of a new car was about $500.

Time is running out for Oregon and Washington to nail down billions of dollars from the federal government to help build a replacement for the I-5 Bridge.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was at the bridge in Vancouver on Thursday, where he shared that he will speak with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on Monday to discuss the federal grants required for the replacement.

Building a new bridge is estimated at $6 billion, which breaks down to $1 billion from both Oregon and Washington – which will be paid through tolling fees – and $3 billion from the federal government.

The Oregon and Washington governments needed to compete with other states for the money they were requesting, but Inslee said he is optimistic now that both states agreed to put up their share.

He also believes the bridge’s inclusion of a light rail system, in light of climate change, will be a major selling point. For now, the project is still on the drawing board, but it is expected to get started by late 2025.

In the meantime, the state transportation chief said the bridge is safe for travel because it is maintained constantly to stay operable.