Gov. Inslee deploying National Guard to hospitals amid omicron surge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Washington Governor Jay Inslee is deploying National Guard members to help overcrowded hospitals amid the omicron surge, the governor announced during a press conference on Thursday.

Gov. Inslee said he is deploying 100 state National Guard members to hospitals across Washington. This includes Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and Confluence Health/Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.

The governor also announced he is requiring hospitals to halt non-urgent procedures for four weeks to alleviate overcrowded hospitals and called upon retired healthcare workers to temporarily return to work–noting that hospitals are understaffed.

Inslee tweeted “With #COVID19 cases rising due to the transmissibility of the Omicron variant, hospitals are seeing a dramatic increase in COVID hospitalizations. The health care staffing shortages have led hospitals to be at or over their capacity to treat patients.”

National Guard members will also help with COVID testing at Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, UW Medicine/Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

This comes as Inslee described some of his budget plans on Tuesday, which includes $900 million in recovery efforts to benefit students and schools impacted by the pandemic, he said on Twitter.