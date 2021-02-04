Gov. Inslee, health officials to speak to media

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee will be holding a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Gov. Inslee will be joined by Secretary of Health Umair Shah, Assistance Secretary of Health Michele Roberts and Inslee’s Executive Director of External Affairs Nick Streuli. They will likely discuss the state’s ongoing response to the pandemic and vaccination distribution efforts.

The press conference is slated to begin at 2:30 p.m. KOIN 6 News will continue to provide updates.

Last week, the governor toured a mass vaccination site in Clark County. This came as the state continues work to streamline the vaccination process for eligible groups.

Gov. Inslee and Shah began their tour of the Clark County Fairgrounds around 8:30 a.m. where workers are administering more than 600 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine every day.

Unlike Oregon, Washington is currently vaccinating adults 65 and older along with those 50 and over who live in multigenerational households. Many people have expressed frustration over the online appointment process, however, and state health leaders say they expect to post an online calendar for appointments once they are given information on how many doses to expect in the next three weeks.