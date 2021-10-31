Gov. Inslee lets eviction moratorium expire on Sunday

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — After more than 18 months of pandemic-driven eviction limits, Gov. Jay Inslee says he’ll allow the latest version of Washington’s eviction moratorium to expire on Sunday.

That move will open the door for an influx of new eviction cases and test key tenant protections for the first time since the pandemic upended the legal process last year.

Soon after the coronavirus hit, Inslee used his emergency powers to halt most evictions. This fall, Inslee loosened the rules.

The expiration of that policy on Sunday will mean landlords can seek more evictions of tenants who fell behind on rent during the pandemic.