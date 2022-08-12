Dan Patterson, a Spokane Valley firefighter, died while in the line of duty on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 (Courtesy: Spokane Valley FD).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gov. Jay Inslee ordered all flags at Washington state agencies to be lowered to half-staff Friday until sunset in honor of a firefighter who recently passed.

Dan Patterson, a Spokane Valley firefighter, died while in the line of duty on Thursday, Aug. 4, according to fire officials.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department lowered their flags on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 to honor the late Dan Patterson (Courtesy: Spokane Valley FD).

“Firefighter Patterson you will be missed by all. You served everyone with love & compassion, no matter who they were. Thank you for teaching us all so much about being kind. Even in your last moment, you shared you with others through your organ donations,” the Spokane Valley Fire Department tweeted on Monday.

The governor encourages other businesses and residents to lower their flags as well.