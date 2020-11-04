Gov. Inslee to brief media following successful reelection

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee will hold a press conference on Wednesday afternoon after handily winning his reelection on Tuesday.

As the country is on the edge of its seat while watching a tight presidential election, Governor Inslee has already been declared the winner in his respective race — beating his opponent, Loren Culp, with 59.9% of the votes. Inslee is set to speak to the media at 2:30 p.m, KOIN 6 News will stream it online and will provide updates when new information is available.

Before stepping up to the podium to deliver his victory speech this afternoon, Inslee released a statement concerning the presidential race and continuing to count valid votes.

“There was always a possibility we wouldn’t know who would win the presidency on election night. More Americans this year have voted early and by mail than ever before due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those votes were legal, duly-cast and must be counted, even if it takes some time,” he said. “Local election officials across Washington worked tirelessly to ensure this was a secure election and that every legal vote was counted – and there has been no information to suggest otherwise in our state or nationally.”

President Donald Trump has made repeated claims that several key states that are still in the ballot counting process are doing so in a fraudulent way. Yet, there is no proof to validate those claims. Because of the ongoing pandemic, the sheer volume of mail-in and absentee ballots has skyrocketed — leading to longer wait times for election results.

“States control elections, not the federal government. We know that counting continues until every ballot is tallied. This is how elections have always worked and the process must be respected,” Inslee continued. “I call on elected officials across the country, regardless of party, to stand up and protect the will of the voters. It may take time to count every ballot, but the voice of the American people is worth the wait.”

