Gov. Inslee to speak on COVID-19 as omicron variant spreads

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Jay Inslee will speak to the public at 2:30 p.m. Thursday about COVID-19 after the omicron variant was detected in the United States.

Inslee will be joined by the state secretary of health, Dr. Umair Shah, who told the state on Wednesday to be cautious about the new variant, but not to panic. Deputy secretary for COVID response Lacy Fehrenbach will also be answering questions.

The first confirmed case of omicron in the U.S. was found in California Wednesday.

“We still have an extremely dangerous pandemic on our hands,” Inslee said in October during a press.

According to the governor, as of October 28 nearly 91% of Washington’s state employees had verified their fully vaccinated status and more than 3% had received accommodation, while 2.9% of employees chose not to comply.

KOIN 6 will be streaming the press conference live at 2:30 p.m.