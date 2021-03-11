Gov. Inslee to talk continued COVID-19 response

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee is slated to hold a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Gov. Inslee will discuss the state’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic. He will be joined by Lacy Fehrenbach, deputy secretary for COVID response at the Department of Health and Nick Streuli, executive director of external affairs for the Office of the Governor.

The press conference will begin at 2:30 p.m. KOIN 6 News will livestream it online and provide updates when new information is available.

In a press conference last Thursday, Inslee said the state will soon be able to move into the next phase of vaccinations.

By March 22, Inslee said he hopes Washington state can move to a phase where people who work in the public — at grocery stores, public transit, first responders — will finally be eligible.

As of last week, 1.7 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine had been administered in Washington.

“We are averaging, over a 7-day average, now 43,764 doses every day,” Inslee said. “The pace of our vaccination program and availability are both on an upswing.”