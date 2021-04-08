Inslee to talk COVID-19 response in Thursday press conference

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Jay Inslee will discuss Washington’s continued response to the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday afternoon.

Gov. Inslee will talk about the state’s ongoing COVID-19 response, as well as give updates on the legislative session in a press conference. He will be joined by Kirkland Mayor Penny Sweet, Chair of Skagit County Board of Commissioners Lisa Janicki, Deputy Secretary of the Department of Health Lacy Fehrenbach and Nick Streuli, the executive director of external affairs for the Office of the Governor.

The press conference is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. KOIN 6 News will provide updates when new information is available.

Last week, Inslee announced Washington is opening up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents age 16 and older starting on April 15.

Inslee had previously resisted expanding eligibility too quickly, saying that he wanted to ensure those most at risk were vaccinated first and noting that eligibility didn’t guarantee vaccination right away and would depend on supply. But, he said that the federal government’s assurances of increased allocations, plus concerns about rising cases in many parts of the state, led to the decision to open up eligibility sooner.

This decision came several days before President Joe Biden announced all Americans aged 16 and older would be eligible no later than April 19.