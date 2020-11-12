Gov. Inslee, wife to address public with COVID-19 update

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee gives an update on wildfires and the pandemic, Sept. 17, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee is set to address the public on Thursday evening.

Gov. Inslee will be joined by his wife, Trudi. According to the governor’s office, the two of them are expected to give an update on the state’s coronavirus response. They will not be taking questions afterward.

As of Monday night, Washington has recorded 120,011 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 2,482 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The address is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. KOIN 6 News will livestream it online.

More than two weeks ago, Inslee announced that Washington is among a handful of Western states that have joined a pact to independently review the safety and efficacy of any coronavirus vaccine that is ultimately approved by the FDA before any distribution occurs in those states.

One week beforehand, California was the first to announce such a plan. Governor Gavin Newsom said the independent review would happen regardless of who wins next week’s presidential election.

Oregon and Nevada are also part of the work group.

Inslee stressed that the public health experts in the group will concurrently be reviewing publicly released data before FDA approval of a vaccine, and that any decision by the group should come within days after federal approval.

Inslee also said he is proud of Washingtonians for helping stop the spread of COVID-19 but encouraged them to do even more.

“We have saved thousands of lives in Washington already. We have the ability to save even more lives even before the vaccine,” Inslee said.

