Inslee to answer questions about Washington protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The nationwide protest in the wake of George Floyd’s death have taken place in all 50 states.
Over the weekend, Seattle police and protesters had some violent confrontations. Monday afternoon, Gov. Jay Inslee will address the media about the demonstrations that took place in Seattle and all points around Washington state.
The Associated Press reported authorities said a man drove a car at George Floyd protesters in Seattle Sunday night, hit a barricade then exited the vehicle brandishing a pistol.
At least one person was injured.
The Seattle Fire Department said the victim was a 27-year-old male who was shot and taken to a hospital in stable condition.
It was the second night of mayhem near the police station. On Saturday night, police used flash-bang devices and pepper spray to disperse protesters on Capitol Hill.
