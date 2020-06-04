Governor Inslee to address Washington COVID-19 testing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee will be addressing the state’s COVID-19 testing response in a press conference on Thursday.

Inslee is scheduled to begin speaking at 2:30 p.m. during which he will discuss a testing plan for Washington. A week ago, the governor announced Washington’s phased reopening, “Safe Start” plan, loosening some aspects of his “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.

Inslee announces Washington’s ‘Safe Start’ plan

During last Friday’s press conference, Inslee said he is updating the metric of requiring there to be no more than 25 new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days, from 10 cases per 100,00 residents.

His new plan makes it easier for businesses in bigger counties to move phases. He said he will evaluate on a county-by-county basis.

“This is a path that will have more businesses opening,” he said. “It will mean more activities will be allowed, and more flexibility will be allowed for counties in a variety of phases.”

Inslee also encouraged all Washingtonians to continue wearing face coverings in public.

“Face coverings are an expression of love,” he said.

The “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order expired Sunday. KOIN 6 News will listen into Thursday’s press conference and will update this story when more information is available.