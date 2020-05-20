Governor Inslee gives update on voluntary COVID-19 mapping

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Jay Inslee is giving an update on the state’s voluntary COVID-19 mapping progress after taking a tour of the Washington Department of Health building.

According to a press release, Governor Inslee will visit with people being trained to support case investigation and contact tracing efforts to prevent the spread of the virus. He will be joined by Secretary of Health John Wiesman along with National Guard personnel.

The tour beings at 10 a.m., followed by a media briefing at 10:15 a.m.

