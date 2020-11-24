Gov. Inslee to discuss ongoing coronavirus response

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee is set to discuss the state’s ongoing coronavirus response in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

The press conference comes amid a spike in COVID-19 infection cases both in Washington and across the country. As of Monday, Washington has recorded a total of 147,537 confirmed cases with 2,655 deaths. At the press conference, Inslee will be joined by health care providers who will hold a conversation about their experiences working through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inslee will also be joined by Secretary of Health John Wiesman. The governor is slated to begin speaking at 2:30 p.m. KOIN 6 News will livestream it online.

Several days ago, Inslee warned Washington residents the fight against the pandemic is ongoing as he announced additional financial support for those impacted by the economic fallout.

“This state is on fire with this virus,” he said from Olympia, adding he understood families and small business owners were feeling the toll from the pandemic’s fallout.

The new economic support, which was also announced by the state’s commerce director Lisa Brown, more than doubles the initially announced $50 million, bringing the new total to $135 million.

The total has been divvied up for $70 million in business support grants, $30 million for the recovery loan program, $20 million for rental assistance and $15 million for energy bills for low-income households.

“We know this is hard on these small businesses, and we know that this will not fully solve the burden so many business owners are shouldering,” Brown said. “But it will help get some of them get through a difficult period. We are going to keep working with legislators, Congress and other partners on securing additional support.”