Group rallies for Longview restaurant ahead of fine hearing

Washington

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

LONGVIEW, Wash. (KOIN) — A group showed their support for a Longview restaurant facing a hefty fine for continuing to serve diners indoors.

Stuffy’s II Restaurant has a hearing in Cowlitz County Court on Thursday over a $126,000 fine imposed the Washington Department of Labor & Industries.

The fine comes four weeks after Gov. Jay Inslee ordered restaurants to cease indoor dining.

The restaurant’s 78-year-old owner said he’s not trying to provoke anyone but is just trying to survive. Spiffy’s Restaurant and Bakery in Chehalis had a hearing Tuesday as it also fights a restraining order issued by the state after it continued indoor dining.

The Department of Labor & Industries said between 20 and 25 businesses in Washington have so far been fined for defying the governor’s COVID orders, but only a few have faced restraining orders from the attorney general’s office.

