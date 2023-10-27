PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Vancouver High School is on high alert Friday after a gun violence threat was found in the school.

Thursday night, Vancouver Public Schools sent a note to the families of Fort Vancouver High School about a message that was found written on a bathroom wall in the school.

According to the note, the message threatened possible gun violence at the school on Friday.

In response, the district shared that there will be a Vancouver police presence at the school as well as increased resource officers on Friday.

The note from Fort Vancouver principal Curt Scheidel said that students’ safety and well-being are their top priority and that they take all threats seriously.

According to Vancouver police, they are working with school staff to investigate the validity of the threat.