PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Clark County Public Health lifted an advisory for a toxic algae bloom at Vancouver Lake on Wednesday, following a reported improvement of water quality in the last two weeks.

Clark County officials announced that the latest water samples collected from Vancouver lake show that toxin levels have dropped below hazardous levels.

However, lake visitors are being asked to remain watchful for any additional algae blooms.

“While harmful algal blooms have recently dissipated, Public Health encourages people who are recreating in Vancouver Lake to watch for floating scum and avoid direct contact with water in those areas,” CCPH stated. “Harmful algal blooms can return if conditions change.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Toxin advisories remain in effect for Lacamas and Round Lakes. The latest water samples show that conditions for these lakes are improving. More samples will be collected next week to determine if the advisories can be lifted.