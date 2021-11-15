Heavy NW rains bring flooding, evacuations, school closures

Traffic continues through water over the roadway on Highway 20, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, near Hamilton, Wash. The heavy rainfall of recent days brought major flooding of the Skagit River that is expected to continue into at least Monday evening. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Heavy rainfall in Washington is causing flooding that forced school closures and evacuation warnings and stranded some in their cars as storms continued in the Pacific Northwest.

About 77,0000 customers were without power in western Washington at one point Monday. A state of emergency for the town of Hamilton was declared Sunday afternoon by the Skagit County Unified Command.

A westbound car is caught in a spray of water thrown up by a pickup truck on Highway 20 Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, near Hamilton, Wash. The heavy rainfall of recent days will brought major flooding of the Skagit River that is expected to continue into at least Monday evening. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

In this photo provided by the Washington State Department of Transportation, a rock and mudslide briefly closed a portion of Interstate 5 through Bellingham, Wash., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. There was widespread flooding in the area as storms continued in the Pacific Northwest. (Washington State Department of Transportation via AP)

In this photo provided by the Washington State Department of Transportation, a rock and mudslide briefly closed a portion of Interstate 5 through Bellingham, Wash., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. There was widespread flooding in the area as storms continued in the Pacific Northwest. (Washington State Department of Transportation via AP)

A motorist pushes his car off the roadway after the engine stopped while driving through water over the roadway on Highway 20, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, near Hamilton, Wash. The heavy rainfall of recent days brought major flooding of the Skagit River that is expected to continue into at least Monday evening. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The Skagit Valley Herald reported that people living in the Hamilton area, about 80 miles northeast of Seattle, were urged to evacuate as soon as possible.

All schools in the Bellingham district were closed because flooding in the area made travel dangerous.

Story by The Associated Press.