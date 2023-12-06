PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — State Road 503 is closed after the heavy rains in the area caused a landslide, authorities said.

According to the Washington Department of Transportation, SR 503 leading to Cougar is closed in both directions.

The closure was caused by earth movement beneath the road due to the heavy rainfall and authorities said it is unknown how long the road will remain closed since crews need daylight to assess the damage.

The slide caused ‘substantial damage’ WSDOT said and they are warning drivers to not drive through road closed signs.