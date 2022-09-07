PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are investigating after a helicopter reportedly crashed into Merrill Lake near Cougar, Washington on Wednesday.

The Washington Department of Natural Resources tells KOIN 6 News a helicopter was dipping into the lake to assist Kalama wildfire efforts. However, the helicopter crashed into the north end of the water around 4 p.m., officials say.

The Washington DNR said the pilot, who was the only person on board, was able to swim to shore and receive a medical evaluation.



The public is asked to avoid the area while authorities investigate the cause of the crash.