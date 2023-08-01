PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A hit and run suspect was injured and taken to a medical facility after an officer-involved shooting in Kelso Tuesday morning, authorities said.

According to the Kelso Police Department, around 7 a.m., they responded to a hit and run with multiple victim vehicles in South Kelso.

Authorities said an investigation led them to 914 12th Avenue South where they tried contacting the suspect which is when the shooting happened.

The officers involved in the shooting were placed on leave, officials said.

This is a developing story.