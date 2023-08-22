More than 200 kids took part in the annual fishing event in Woodland

WOODLAND, Wash. (KOIN) — For 23 years, the Merwin Fish Hatchery in Woodland has hosted the Merwin Special Kids Day, giving kids a chance to fish and take home as many as 5 fish each.

Megan Marble was there with her kids, including her daughter Abigail. “Obviously she can’t fish, but my boys love to fish,” Megan said. “We usually end up staying until the very end because they like to go out and help other people fish.”

Pacific Power and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife volunteers help the kids. Diana Knous with Pacific Power said watching the reactions of the kids is one of the best parts.

“Kids are giggling, kids are screaming with enthusiasm. touching the fish, holding the fish, reeling in the fish,” Knous said. “They all think they got the very biggest one.”

“It’s a lot of work to start with and a lot of prep work and people involved,” said Washington DFW’s Kevin Young. “But when it’s showtime and you look back, it’s pretty cool. Pretty cool.”

It’s pretty cool because a lot of these kids need the right accessibility to participate in something like this. Some take home fish that are as big as 8 or 9 pounds.

Julia Walls was another kid fishing. Her dad, Ray, said. “Everybody is so willing to jump in and help and encourage. Just been really blessed to be out here.”

And Abigail’s mom, Megan, summed up the feelings of many.

“A place that kids who might be looked at differently in our community can come here and feel normal and cared for and loved.”