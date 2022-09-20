PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s National Voter Registration Day — so how do you register to vote in Washington?

There are a number of ways to register to vote in Washington, including online, but you also have to meet the criteria to register as well.

What are the criteria to register to vote?

In order to register to vote in the state of Washington, you must be a U.S. citizen, be a legal resident of the state for at least 30 days before the election and at least 18 years old. However, starting in 2022, someone who turns 18 between the August primary and the November general election can vote in the primary, according to the secretary of state’s office.

In addition, the state of Washington requires people registering to vote to not be:

disqualified from voting due to a court order

currently serving a sentence of total confinement in prison under the department of corrections for a Washington felony conviction

currently incarcerated for a federal or out-of-state felony conviction

You will also have to enter the following information:

Legal name

Date of birth

Residential address

Mailing address, if it’s different from your residential address

Your Washington driver license number, ID card number or the last four digits of your Social Security number

Signature

How do you register to vote online?

You can register to vote online through the Washington Secretary of State’s voter registration portal. However, you should only do this if you have a Washington driver’s license or ID. If you don’t, there are other options, as explained below.

How do you register to vote by mail?

There are a few ways to register to vote by mail. First, you can print off a voter registration form to send in or deliver to a county elections office. You can also find them at certain locations across the state:

Library branches

Public schools

City and town halls

Auto licensing subagencies

Driver licensing office, which means you can register to vote while applying for a driver’s license or a state ID card

You can also request a voter registration form to be sent to you that you can send back by filling out a form on the Secretary of State’s website.

How do you register to vote in person?

Head to your county elections office to register to vote at any point to register to vote, but remember, it is the only option past the first voting registration deadline in the state of Washington.

What’s the deadline to register to vote?

You can register to vote online, in person or by mail up to eight days before Election Day – so by Nov. 1 of this year. However, if you miss this deadline, you can still register to vote by 8 p.m. on Election Day as long as you fill out and submit a registration form in person at your county elections office.