PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After opening last year, the world’s largest human composting facility was honored as Washington’s Funeral Home of the Year.

Return Home, based in Auburn, Wash., is the first large-scale Terramation™ facility ever built, according to the organization — Terramation™ is also referred to as human composting.

“After only one year in operation, we were certainly not expecting to receive our state’s highest honor in this industry, so we humbly want to thank the Washington State Funeral Directors Association and Washington Cemetery, Cremation and Funeral Association for this incredible acknowledgment,” said company CEO Micah Truman.

Return Home opened in June 2021 after Washington passed a law allowing human composting.

“Traditional burial and cremation practices impact our environment, and we are proud that Washington became the first state to legalize Terramation™, which is quickly becoming popular across the U.S.; Oregon, Colorado and Vermont have also passed laws to offer it as a funeral service option, and New York and California are close behind.”