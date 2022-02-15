Human remains found in Longview, identity unknown

According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, human skeletal remains were found by a longshoreman at the Weyerhaeuser dock in Longview, Washington in February of 2020. (Courtesy Photo: Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office/Natalie Murry)

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KOIN) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify human remains found at a dock in Longview.

According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, human skeletal remains were found by a longshoreman at the Weyerhaeuser dock in Longview, Washington in February of 2020.

Detectives and members of the Cowlitz County Office searched the area and found a nearly complete skeleton buried in thick blackberry bushes, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“The skeleton was collected, and the scene was processed,” said detectives with the county. “The skeletal remains were sent to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, where a forensic odontologist made a dental record for comparison with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Anthropological analysis suggested that the skeletal remains belonged to an adult Caucasian or Hispanic male.”

Law enforcement officials say the case details were entered into and searched through the National Crime Information Center. However, neither the dental records nor the DNA have been able to yield an identity, they added.

The Sheriff’s Office said the agency partnered with Othram, Inc. this year to use advanced DNA testing to establish an identification of, or to find a family member of the identified man.

“The Cowlitz County Coroner’s Office enlisted the services of Natalie Murry, a Digital Forensic Artist, to complete a digital rendering of the subject… based on the physical characteristics of the skull,” detectives said.

Anyone with information about this man or the circumstance of his death is encouraged to contact Det. Sgt. Ryan Cruser with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office at (360) 577-3092.

CCSO said a DNASolves fund has been established to cover the costs of testing for this case. People can contribute by clicking here. The case has been logged in NamUs as UP67764.