PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge was determined to be a “complete loss” after a fire ravaged the popular destination in Olympic National Park Sunday evening, park officials said.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue and Port Angeles Fire Department responded to a report that flames engulfed the 1950’s lodge, located in the high alpine area of the park. When firefighters arrived, the structure had collapsed to its foundation.

Nearly three hours after the initial report, the final fire unit cleared the scene, Clallam fire officials said.

Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge determined a ‘complete loss’ following fire on Sunday, May 8, 2023 (Courtesy: Clallam 2 Fire District).

Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge collapsed during fire on Sunday, May 8, 2023 (Courtesy: Clallam 2 Fire District).

Hurricane Ridge Day Lodge determined a ‘complete loss’ following fire on Sunday, May 8, 2023 (Courtesy: Clallam 2 Fire District).

The lodge, which housed interpretive exhibits and a gift shop, had been under construction since late March, with park officials noting the 17-mile road leading to it had been closed since construction began. The lodge was expected to reopen on May 25, ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Fire officials said no one was inside during the blaze and no injuries were reported.

There’s no word on what started the destructive fire.