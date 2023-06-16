PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person is dead after a crash on Interstate 5 near Castle Rock, Washington, authorities said.

According to the Washington Department of Transportation, the crash happened early Friday morning on Interstate 5 northbound near Powell Road.

Not much information is available about the crash, but Washington State Patrol confirmed on Twitter that there is a fatality.

Due to the crash, all lanes of Interstate 5 northbound are blocked and officials said traffic is being rerouted at exit 48.