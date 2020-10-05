ilani Casino announces hotel expansion

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Five people were hospitalized after a domestic violence situation devolved into a stand-off between the suspect and police -- ending with shots fired.

Vancouver police responded to an apartment in the 2600 block of T Street late Sunday night after reports of an assault with a weapon. When officers arrived at 11:15 p.m., they learned that a man had forced his way into an apartment and allegedly stabbed his girlfriend.