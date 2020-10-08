Inslee and Culp meet in first and only governor’s debate

OLYMPIA, Wash (AP) — Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee and Republican challenger Loren Culp appeared in their first and only debate Wednesday night.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the candidates will participate in the televised debate from separate rooms at the Olympia headquarters of TVW, the state’s government affairs channel.

Inslee is seeking to become the first incumbent elected to a third term in the state in more than 40 years. He faced 35 challengers in the August primary and received just over 50% of the vote, with Culp coming in second with more than 17%.