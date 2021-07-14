Inslee to discuss climate crisis, wildfire season in press conference

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As wildfires rage across the region, Washington Governor Jay Inslee is set to discuss the current climate crisis.

Gov. Inslee is slated to hold a press conference in Olympia on Wednesday afternoon. He will be joined by a variety of department heads and officials, including the Washington State Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Hilary Franz, Washington State Department of Ecology Director Laura Watson, Washington State Department of Agriculture Director Derek Sandison, Washington State Department of Health Assistant Secretary Lauren Jenks, Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond and Washington State Department of Health Deputy Secretary for COVID Response Lacy Fehrenbach.

The press conference will begin at 2 p.m. KOIN 6 News will stream it online and will provide updates when new information is available.

This press conference comes as a wildfire is burning in Southwest Washington, which has grown rapidly over several days.

The Lyle Hill Fire in Klickitat County is estimated to be about 3,000 acres and still 10% contained as of Wednesday morning. The fire began Monday night and the cause is under investigation.

The wildfire has prompted Level One (Get Ready) evacuations for the Centerville-High Prairie area from milepost 2 on Centerville Highway to Alder Springs. Officials say homes and orchards are threatened.

Over 100 personnel are involved in the firefighting efforts. The area reportedly lost all water pressure, so firefighters are forced to drive 12 miles out of town to fill water tenders and bring them back — a 24-mile round trip.

Earlier in the week, Inslee was down in Clark County exploring two new waterfront developments along the Columbia River.

Inslee started his Clark County visit at a waterfront project along the Columbia River in the Camas-Washougal area. An elaborate trail system including play areas and river access was recently completed and the development will now focus on the construction of new mixed-use buildings near the walkway that will feature residential and retail space.

State funds paid for much of the environmental cleanup of an old sawmill at the site, making way for the new east county development.