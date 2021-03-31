Inslee to talk continued COVID-19 response in press conference

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee will brief the media about the state’s continued COVID-19 response on Wednesday afternoon.

Gov. Inslee will be joined by Department of Health Secretary Dr. Umair Shah, Assistant Secretary of the Department of Health Michelle Roberts, and Nick Streuli, the executive director of external affairs at the Office of the Governor. The press conference is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

This press conference comes as Washington’s next tier of vaccine eligibility begins. Starting Wednesday, the new tier includes people 60-65, 16+ with two or more comorbidities, people living in congregate settings (prison, group homes) and workers, homeless, restaurant, food service workers and construction workers.

Last week, Inslee said schools in the state will follow the new CDC guidelines allowing only three feet of distance between students instead of six, with masks.

“We feel good that this is going to get more students back into classrooms in the days to come,” Inslee said.

The CDC said 6 feet of distance should still be maintained in common areas, such as school lobbies, and when masks can’t be worn, such as when eating.

Also, students should continue to be spaced 6 feet apart in situations where there are a lot of people talking, cheering or singing, all of which can spread droplets containing the coronavirus. That includes chorus practice, assemblies and sports events.