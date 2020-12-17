Inslee: 1,000 Washingtonians vaccinated so far

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee expressed frustration about receiving fewer vaccines from the CDC next week than expected.

“Obviously we would like as much predictability as we can,” he said. He said around 1,000 healthcare workers had been given the vaccine so far in Washington state.

Earlier on Thursday, Inslee tweeted he was informed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that amount of COVID-19 vaccines Washington was slated to receive will be slashed by 40% and added all states are seeing similar cuts in the number of vaccines being allocated. He said no explanation was given by federal officials for the cut.

“This is disruptive and frustrating,” he said. “We need accurate, predictable numbers to plan and ensure on-the-ground success.”

Inslee then announced his full 2021-2023 budget proposals.

“We must invest in the relief, recovery and resilience of Washington. We cannot cut the things that we need most during a pandemic,” Inslee said during a press conference Thursday. “In my proposed operating, capital and transportation budgets, I am investing in the people of our state.”

Inslee’s budget proposals would: