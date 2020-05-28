Inslee to discuss long term care testing, farmworker protections

FILE – In this Monday, April 13, 2020, file photo, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Inslee has repeatedly said he will rely on scientific models and input from state health officials to determine when stay-at-home orders can be relaxed, despite growing calls for them to be ended, including a protest that drew about 2,500 to the state Capitol. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A day after easing restrictions on religious gatherings in the state, Washington Governor Jay Inslee is expected to discuss his plan for long term care testing along with protections for farmworkers.

Governor Inslee will be holding a press conference at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday to lay out his plans, according to a press release from the governor’s office. In a press conference on Wednesday, he announced outdoor religious services can be held on the organizations property, with up to 100 individuals, who all must use face coverings. For areas in Phase 2, indoor religious services will be held at 25% capacity or 50 individuals with face coverings.

Also for counties in Phase 2, in home services with 5 people or less is allowed, but if they include people from outside the household, then face coverings are required.

Religious services included are all worship services, religious classes, weddings and funerals. There is no limit on how many times per day. No choirs are allowed but singing is allowed with face coverings.

Inslee is also encouraging physical distancing in all situations.

On Wednesday the Washington State Department of Health also updated the definition of “close contact” to be in alignment with new guidelines from the CDC. A close contact is now defined as someone who was within 6 feet of someone with COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes (instead of 10 minutes.)

KOIN 6 News will be listening into Thursday’s press conference and will update this story when new information is available.