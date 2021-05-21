Inslee: Masks in businesses on ‘honor system’

You may be jubilant after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine — but don’t post your vaccination card on social media sites. (File/Getty)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee is allowing businesses to adopt an “honor system” and assume that any customer who is not wearing a face covering has been fully vaccinated.

The policy is starkly in contrast to Oregon, where businesses must check vaccine cards or enforce mask wearing.

Inslee said the only exception, per CDC guidelines, is in health care settings, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, schools and public transportation.

Business owners have the option to require face coverings, but don’t have to verify vaccine cards to allow customers to take masks off.

Today I signed a proclamation on requirements and expectations for businesses and organizations as we move to the next chapter in our COVID pandemic response.



READ: https://t.co/mcnOCCJs3y — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) May 21, 2021

For employers and employees, employers must obtain proof of vaccination or obtain a self-attestation from the employee, attesting to their fully vaccinated status, before an employee may work at a worksite without wearing a mask.

Employers can continue to require face coverings regardless of vaccination status.