Inslee OKs re-authorization of J&J COVID vaccine

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Saturday that he would re-authorize the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for use in Washington.

The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup concluded that the vaccine is safe and effective as long as people are aware of potential risks. The group is comprised of vaccine experts from Washington, California, Oregon and Nevada.

“The benefits of the J&J vaccine outweigh the risks associated with it,” Inslee said. “We want to keep as many people free from COVID and out of the hospital as possible, and the J&J vaccine will help us get through this pandemic. I encourage people to get whatever vaccine is available to them. If you have questions or concerns, consult a provider to help answer questions you have.”

The announcement comes after both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also authorized the restart of the vaccine.