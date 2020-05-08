Inslee to discuss phased approach for reopening Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee will discuss a phased reopening for the state in a press conference on Friday.

The governor will likely be laying out a framework for his plan to reopen the state, along with providing an update on contact tracing. Inslee spoke about his ‘Safe Start Washington’ plan earlier in the week as well.

The governor spoke about the reopening of state parks but cautioned that social distancing is still in place.

“We are making progress,” he said. But, he stated that testing still needed to be increased in the state.

“We have much work to do to increase our testing capability,” he said. “We still do not have enough testing supplies, we hope we will have help from the federal government.”

He also said he is exploring the option for increasing antibody testing in the state.

Inslee unveils Washington’s ‘Safe Start’ reopening plan

On Monday, Inslee unveiled a new “Safe Start Washington” plan. Under the plan, smaller counties can apply for a variance from the order which would allow them to open even more businesses than allowed statewide. The counties must have a population of less than 75,000 that have not identified a resident with COVID-19 for the past three weeks.

Last week, Inslee extended his Stay Home, Stay Safe order through May 31.

Friday’s press conference is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. via livestream. KOIN 6 News will listen in and update this story when more information is available.