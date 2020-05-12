Inslee to further discuss phased reopening in press conference

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee will hold a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, during which he will further discuss the state’s phased reopening approach.

Inslee announced his ‘Safe Start Washington’ plan on May 4, when he spoke about the reopening of state parks but cautioned that social distancing is still in place. On Monday, he issued guidance for restaurants and bars that could partially resume dine-in service in counties allowed to reopen under Phase 2 of the approach.

That guidance includes specific requirements for dine-in services includes:

Hand sanitizer should be available at entry for all staff and patrons

If the establishment does not offer table service, they must have protocols in place to ensure

adequate social distancing at food and drink pick-up stations, and seating within their dining area. All parties and tables must be 5 guests or less

fire code Outdoor seating is permitted but must also be at 50% capacity

to ensure dine-in guests seated at a table are a minimum of 6 feet away from guests at adjacent table, or there must be a physical barrier or wall separating booths or tables It is strongly suggested customers wear a cloth face covering anytime they are not seated at the

table (while being seated or leaving, or while going to the restroom). Buffets and salad bars are not permitted at this time but may be addressed through subsequent

interpretive guidance If the establishment offers table service, create a daily log of all customers and maintain that

daily log for 30 days, including telephone/email contact information, and time in Single use menus are required for in-person dining

Any condiments typically left on the table (ketchup, soy sauce, etc.) must be single-use or

sanitized after each use Restaurants must have implemented a plan to ensure proper physical distancing in

lobby/waiting areas/payment counters Minimize the number of staff serving any given table Full Phase 2 Restaurant/Tavern Reopening COVID-19 Requirements Phase 2 Restaurant Industry Re Open Proposal FINAL (PDF)

Phase 2 Restaurant Industry Re Open Proposal FINAL (Text)

Inslee’s press conference on Tuesday is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. KOIN 6 will be listening in and updating this story as soon as more information is available.