Inslee to give update on plans for in-person learning in Washington

Most of Washington is now in Phase 2

OLYMPIA, Wash. (KOIN) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will hold a press conference Tuesday to give an update on the state’s ongoing pandemic response, including education and schools.

Inslee will go over school testing programs and plans for returning to in-person learning in Washington.

KOIN.com will livestream the press conference on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

Last Thursday, Inslee moved most of Washington into Phase 2.

In Phase 2, indoor social gatherings are limited to five people from up to two households and outdoor gatherings are limited to 15 people from up to two households.

Indoor dining can also resume but restaurants must limit capacity to no more than 25%. The same is true for gyms and indoor pools.