Inslee to talk pandemic response, vaccine progress

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee is set to hold a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, in which he is expected to discuss the state’s ongoing pandemic response.

Gov. Inslee’s press conference will include an update on Washington’s vaccine distribution efforts. It is scheduled to begin at 2:15 p.m., KOIN 6 News will livestream it online.

Last Thursday, Inslee said that the state is ranking 13th in the nation for total vaccinations. Earlier in the week, he announced anyone over the age of 65 living in the state of Washington is now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Health officials are also opening up four new mass vaccination sites in Washington this week with help from the state’s National Guard and local and private sector partners.

The sites are in Ridgefield, Kennewick, Wenatchee and Spokane and are available by appointment only for those who are pre-registered and eligible for the vaccine under the state’s Phase 1A or 1B-1.

The initial goal for the state is to have enough vaccine to give about 500 vaccinations at each site every day and then to ramp up from there.