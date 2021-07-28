Inslee to hold press conference on continued COVID-19 response

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee will hold a press conference on Wednesday to discuss the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Inslee will be joined by Dr. Umair Shah, secretary for the Washington State Department of Health. The press conference is slated to begin at 10:30 a.m. and KOIN 6 News will livestream it online.

This presser comes as the COVID-19 delta variant is surging across the region and throughout the country. In Clark County alone, Public Health Officer Dr. Alan Melnick says COVID-19 cases are double what they were a week ago.

“It is concerning for a couple of reasons,” Dr. Melnick said. “The delta variant has become predominant not only in Washington — but in the United States as well.”

The vaccination rate is still under 60% of the adult population in Clark County.

Meanwhile, the Oregon Health Authority updated its guidance Tuesday evening and recommended everyone – vaccinated or not – wear masks in all indoor public settings. This was in response to a reported ‘sharp rise’ in Oregon COVID cases.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will provide updates as new information becomes available.