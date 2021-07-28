Inslee to hold press conference on continued COVID-19 response

Washington

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Jay Inslee at a press conference on June 24, 2021.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee will hold a press conference on Wednesday to discuss the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Inslee will be joined by Dr. Umair Shah, secretary for the Washington State Department of Health. The press conference is slated to begin at 10:30 a.m. and KOIN 6 News will livestream it online.

This presser comes as the COVID-19 delta variant is surging across the region and throughout the country. In Clark County alone, Public Health Officer Dr. Alan Melnick says COVID-19 cases are double what they were a week ago.

“It is concerning for a couple of reasons,” Dr. Melnick said. “The delta variant has become predominant not only in Washington — but in the United States as well.”

The vaccination rate is still under 60% of the adult population in Clark County.

Meanwhile, the Oregon Health Authority updated its guidance Tuesday evening and recommended everyone – vaccinated or not – wear masks in all indoor public settings. This was in response to a reported ‘sharp rise’ in Oregon COVID cases.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will provide updates as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories