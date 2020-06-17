Projected dive in WA state revenue leads to furloughs, raises cut

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A projected dive in Washington’s revenue forecast has led Governor Jay Inslee to direct state agencies to cut scheduled raises and begin furloughs for some employees.

Washington state is facing a reduction in projected state revenues of about $8.8 billion over the next three years due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new numbers released Wednesday is higher than the $7 billion predicted during an unofficial forecast that was prepared at the end of April.

Lawmakers are expected to be called into a special session by Governor Inslee sometime this summer.

Inslee said starting no later than June 28, more than 40,000 state employees will be required to take one furlough day per week through July 25. Furthermore, Inslee ordered cabinet agencies to cancel a scheduled 3% raise for agency directors and exempt employees who earn more than $53,000 a year, affecting nearly 5,600 employees.

“COVID-19 has hit our state hard and our economy has taken a severe hit as a result. These are very difficult decisions but they are necessary to address the financial shortfall that we are facing,” Inslee said. “Every day state employees serve the people of Washington with dedication, and these actions do not reflect on that commitment or quality of their work. In this current financial situation, everyone needs to make sacrifices and we know this will not be easy. I know that our state will come out of these difficult times stronger than ever.”

Story by Associated Press with contributions from KOIN 6 News.

