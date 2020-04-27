Inslee to address hunting and fishing concerns

A boat parades through the Montlake Cut from Lake Washington as people participate in a “Let Us Fish” rally to support their right to fish during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Seattle, Washington on April 26, 2020. (Photo by Jason Redmond / AFP)

NV, CO to join pact with OR, WA and CA

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington State Governor Jay Inslee could be lifting restrictions from the state’s stay-at-home-order this week.

Inslee will be joined by Public Lands Commissioner Hillary Franz Monday at a news conference slated for 2:30 p.m to address the growing concerns surrounding the state of hunting and fishing in Washington. The state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind and Parks’ Director Don Hoch will also be on hand.

Dozens of boats with fishermen filled Seattle’s Lake Union on Sunday protesting the continuation of the state’s lockdown. They demanded for Inslee to lift the ban on fishing stating that they already paid annual fees to fish. And moreover, the nature of the sport already promotes and encourages social distancing.

On April 18, hundreds conducted a similar protest in Richland, Wash.

As it stands now, Washington’s Fish and Wildlife said the ban will remain in effect until at least May 4.

Monday’s presser comes on the heels of the announcement by the Western States Pact that both Colorado and Nevada would be joining the joint effort to reopen states’ economies. Earlier this month, Inslee, along with Oregon Governor Kate Brown and California Governor Gavin Newsom announced they would be working together under a shared vision for gradually modifying their state’s stay at home orders and fighting COVID-19.

“I’m honored to have the state of Nevada join the Western States Pact.” said Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak in a statement Monday. “[I] believe the sharing of critical information and best practices on how to mitigate the spread, protect the health and safety of our residents, and reopen responsibly will be invaluable as we chart our paths forward.”

KOIN 6 News will stream Governor Inslee’s press conference at 2:30 p.m.