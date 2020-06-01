Inslee to address weekend demonstrations, state’s status

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee will give a briefing Monday afternoon to address the weekend’s worth of violent demonstrations throughout the state.

The briefing comes less than 24 hours after Inslee ordered a statewide activation of the National Guard. Washington state witnessed widespread vandalism and thefts in stores and shopping malls in multiple cities over the weekend. The destruction and looting occurred as George Floyd protests took place across the globe.

Inslee previously authorized 400 troops for Seattle and 200 troops for Bellevue. On Saturday night, people smashed downtown Seattle storefronts and stole items from many businesses, tossing mannequins into the street. On Sunday, there were thefts in stores and shopping malls in Bellevue, Spokane, Tukwila and Renton.

KOIN 6 News will stream Inslee’s press conference live at 3 p.m.