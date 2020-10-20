Inslee to brief media on continued COVID-19 response

Inslee recently announced that five counties were allowed to move onto Phase 2

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee is expected to hold a briefing Tuesday afternoon to discuss the state’s ongoing response to the pandemic.

Governor Inslee will be joined by Executive Director for the Washington Student Achievement Council Michael Meotti and Assistance Secretary for the Prevention and Community Health Lacy Fehrenbach. The press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m., KOIN 6 News will stream it online here.

On October 13, Inslee announced that five counties were allowed to move onto Phase 2 of his reopening plan. Those counties were Benton, Chelan, Douglas, Franklin and Yakima counties.

“We know cases have started to tick back up across the state. None of us are out of the woods, but these counties have made tremendous progress over the last few months,” Inslee said.

As of Monday, the state of Washington had recorded 98,661 confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March. To date, 2,258 people have died in the state from the coronavirus.

On October 8, Inslee made 2 announcements regarding the pandemic response. He announced the extension of a moratorium on evictions through Dec. 31 at the same time he announced new grants for business owners.