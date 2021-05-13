Inslee to discuss continued COVID-19 response

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Governor Jay Inslee will be discussing the state’s continued COVID-19 response in a press conference on Thursday.

Gov. Inslee is expected to speak on how Washington is moving forward with the coronavirus pandemic. He will be joined by Lacy Fehrenbach, the Washington Department of Health’s Deputy Director of COVID-19 response, and Nick Streuli, the executive director of external affairs for the Office of the Governor.

The press conference is slated to begin at 2:30 p.m. KOIN 6 News will provide updates as new information is available.

Earlier in the day, the Washington DOH released updated guidance for the 2021-2022 K-12 school year.

Although safety precautions will still be in place, Washington schools will be required to provide full-time in-person education for all K-12 students who are interested. Schools will also need to adhere to state health measures regarding school activities, such as sports, camps, performance arts and others.

All private and public schools will continue to operate with the existing guidance in place for the remainder of the current school year.

“Schools are fundamental to child and adolescent development and well-being. They provide children with academic instruction, support for developing social and emotional skills, safety, reliable nutrition and more,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health. “We are releasing this guidance early to give the schools districts in Washington the opportunity to put plans in place for a safe and successful 2021-2022 school year.”

In a press conference last week, Inslee left all Washington counties in their current phases on Tuesday, despite the concern of a fourth COVID surge.

More than a dozen Washington counties were at risk of rolling back from Phase 3 to 2, including Lewis, Yakima, King and Snohomish. Under Phase 2, spaces like restaurants and movie theaters have to reduce capacity inside to 25% and caps small indoor gatherings at 5 people.

Inslee said he is enacting a two-week pause on rollbacks. At the end of two weeks, each county will be re-evaluated.