Inslee to give virus update amid restrictions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Jay Inslee is holding a press conference on Friday.

The governor will be joined by Lisa Brown, director, Department of Commerce.

David Schumacher, director of the Office of Financial Management, John Wiesman, secretary of the Department of Health and Nick Streuli, executive director of external affairs will be available for questions.

A new set of statewide restrictions were announced Sunday aimed to slow the resurgence of the virus.

On Thursday, Inslee announced a new cap on fees charged to restaurants by third-party delivery platforms, such as Uber Eats, DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates and others.